Frank Slootman Sells 45,896 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,749,884.10. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Snowflake by 132.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $238,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,424.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

