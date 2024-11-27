Frank Slootman Sells 45,896 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,749,884.10. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.
Snowflake stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
