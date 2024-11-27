Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nordson by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 300.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $258.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,312 shares of company stock valued at $831,742. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.