Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $472.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.17 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

