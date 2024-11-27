Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,383 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

