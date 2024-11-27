Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.77.

Shares of RGA opened at $231.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

