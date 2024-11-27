Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

