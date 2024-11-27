Pitcairn Co. Sells 537 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCL opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $245.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.