Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,741 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,665.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 330,088 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 111.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,427,517.92. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,723 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:U opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.