Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

