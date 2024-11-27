Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Stock Up 3.0 %
FN opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
