Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 121,269 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

