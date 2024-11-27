Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $491,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

