Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,840,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6,650.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after buying an additional 514,315 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

