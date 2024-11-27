Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $119.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
