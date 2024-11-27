The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,610.56. The trade was a 89.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,038,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

