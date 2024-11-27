Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Lantheus worth $89,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Lantheus by 30.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.6 %

LNTH stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

