Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $94,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HII opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

