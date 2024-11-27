Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $86.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

