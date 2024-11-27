Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

BRX stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

