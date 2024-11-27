Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $89,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $321,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Assurant by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

