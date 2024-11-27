Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $95,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.67 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,931. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.89.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

