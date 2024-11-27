Pitcairn Co. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

