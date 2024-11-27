Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.18 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,300,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,082,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 136.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 69,554.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $3,465,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

