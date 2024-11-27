Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,499 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock worth $9,241,311. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 1.7 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.