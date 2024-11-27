Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,200 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $96,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 12.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,478 shares of company stock worth $257,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

