Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.6 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

