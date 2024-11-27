Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

