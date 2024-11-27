Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,331 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $103,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,703.07, a PEG ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

