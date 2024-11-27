Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $187.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

