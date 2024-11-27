Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,342 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $96,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Saia by 2,257.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Saia by 162.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $565.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.53.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

