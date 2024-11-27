Pitcairn Co. Sells 561 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after buying an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,971,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

