Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $880.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

