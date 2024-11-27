86,052 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,774,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DOC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
