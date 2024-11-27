IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $8,032,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 120.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 256,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.82%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

