Pitcairn Co. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $339.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.18 and a 12 month high of $342.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

