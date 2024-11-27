Pitcairn Co. Sells 575 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

