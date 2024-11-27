Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

