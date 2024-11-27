Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Warby Parker worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $169,138.53. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

