Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 253808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This represents a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,889 shares of company stock worth $40,652,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 593.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.47.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.