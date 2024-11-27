Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 253808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This represents a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,413,889 shares of company stock worth $40,652,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 593.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.47.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.