Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,821 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Corning by 11.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

