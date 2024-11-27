Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viad by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VVI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viad from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Viad Stock Down 1.0 %

VVI opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $930.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.