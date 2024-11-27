Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Position Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

