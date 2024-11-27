Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.