Algert Global LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

