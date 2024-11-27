Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,482. The trade was a 34.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,620.53. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.