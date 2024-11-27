Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sweetgreen worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after buying an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $670,710.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,529.32. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,464 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

