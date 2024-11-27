Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

