Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

