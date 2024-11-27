Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,231,000 after buying an additional 2,226,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.