Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $310.10 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,558,535. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

